Senzel took to the leadoff position quite well on Monday, homering to lead off both the first and second innings to key the Reds' 12-4 romp over the Giants.

Senzel and the Reds jumped on Giants starter Drew Pomeranz right away, scoring five runs in the first, and this time held onto the lead. Don't be surprised if Senzel is batting leadoff again on Wednesday when the Reds face A's lefty Brett Anderson.