Senzel is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

Senzel will get a breather for the front end of the twin bill, ending a stretch of 13 consecutive starts during which he slashed .442/.489/.605 with two home runs, three stolen bases, nine runs and eight RBI. Though Albert Almora will get the nod in center field for Game 1, Senzel's hot run at the plate of late likely solidifies him as the clear top option on the depth chart.