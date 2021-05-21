Senzel hit the injured list Friday due to left knee inflammation.
Senzel had missed three straight games with what was originally referred to as knee soreness, but manager David Bell had previously said he expected Senzel back in action Friday. As it turns out, the injury is bad enough to sideline him for at least another week. The move can be backdated by three days, leaving him eligible to return next Friday, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so. Scott Heineman was recalled in a corresponding move.