Senzel will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.

Senzel suffered the injury during Friday's game with Triple-A Louisville. He is expected to be fully recovered by spring training. Across 44 games with the Bats, the infielder hit .310/.378/.509 with six home runs, 25 RBI and eight stolen bases. This is obviously an unfortunate setback for the Reds' top prospect, especially since he was likely to receive a big-league call up later on this summer.

