Reds' Nick Senzel: Out for season due to finger injury
Senzel will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.
Senzel suffered the injury during Friday's game with Triple-A Louisville. He is expected to be fully recovered by spring training. Across 44 games with the Bats, the infielder hit .310/.378/.509 with six home runs, 25 RBI and eight stolen bases. This is obviously an unfortunate setback for the Reds' top prospect, especially since he was likely to receive a big-league call up later on this summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.