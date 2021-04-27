site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Senzel is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Senzel is 0-for-6 with two walks and an RBI over the past two games and will take a seat Tuesday. Tyler Naquin will start in center field and bat fifth for Cincinnati.
