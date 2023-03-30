Senzel (toe) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Senzel did wind up appearing in a few Cactus League games at the end of spring camp, but he still has a bit more work to do as he recovers from a pair of surgeries for a left toe fracture. He should be an option for the Reds by mid-April if all continues to go well.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Plays third base Thursday•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Could make Cactus debut Wednesday•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: On track to miss Opening Day•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Closing in on spring debut•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Still not running 100 percent•