Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.