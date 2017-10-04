Play

Travieso (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

The 14th overall pick in 2012, he missed the entire 2017 season due to shoulder issues. Surgery was ultimately deemed necessary to repair his labrum, and with a nine-month estimated recovery timetable, it seems likely that Travieso will still be limited at the start of spring training.

