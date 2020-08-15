Williams was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Saturday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Williams was cast off the Phillies' 40-man roster Tuesday after failing to live up to his potential over the past three seasons. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors in 2020, but he'll claim a spot on the Reds' 40-man roster going forward. While spending parts of the last three seasons in the majors, Williams slashed .254/.313/.420 with 31 home runs and 110 RBI over 903 plate appearances.