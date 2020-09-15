site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Williams: Designated for assigment
The Reds designated Williams for assignment Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Exactly a month after being claimed off waivers after the Phillies designated him for assignment, Williams will once again hit waivers. He did not reach the big leagues this year for either team.
