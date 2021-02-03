Delmonico signed a minor-league contract with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Wednesday.
Delmonico made big-league appearances with the White Sox, but he struggled mightily over the past two seasons, recording a .509 OPS with one home run and nine RBI over 90 plate appearances. He was designated for assignment by Chicago in late August, but he'll compete for a depth role with Cincinnati during spring training in 2021.
