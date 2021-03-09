Ramirez pitched in a simulated game Monday in Reds camp in which he struck out three batters, working on his change-up and slider, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ramirez had struggled with those pitches in his first two spring training games, allowing four runs in two innings. "It's pretty much tuning up for the year," Ramirez said. "During these times, the first couple outings are all about feel, especially with me. I'm pretty erratic with my mechanics, so it takes me a little bit to really get dialed in again."