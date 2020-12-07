The Reds acquired Ramirez and a player to be named later or cash from the Angels on Monday in exchange for reliever Raisel Iglesias and cash.

The trade amounts to a cost-cutting measure for the Reds, as Iglesias was due $9.13 million in the final year of his contract in 2021 coming off a bounce-back 2020 campaign (2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB in 23 innings). Ramirez, meanwhile, was serviceable in a setup role for the Angels (3.00 ERA in 21 innings), but an ugly 5.9 K-BB% suggests the ERA wasn't an accurate reflection of his talents. Expect the 30-year-old to slot into a middle-inning role with his new club, as the Reds evaluate other options to replace Iglesias as their closer.