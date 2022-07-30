Marte was traded from the Mariners to the Reds along with Edwin Arroyo, Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt in exchange for Luis Castillo, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After a slow start, Marte has heated up over the past couple months and is hitting .270/.360/.460 with 15 home runs, 12 steals, a 10.8 BB% and a 21.1 K% in 84 games at High-A. Marte will face a tough test when he gets bumped to Double-A, possibly before the end of this season. The 6-foot-1 infielder will likely end up at third base long term, although he has only played shortstop thus far in pro ball.