Marte put up a .293/.397/.443 line with four homers and 10 steals over 30 games with High-A Dayton after being acquired from Seattle at the trade deadline.

It seems almost unfair that the Reds can have so many of the game's top shortstop prospects, with Marte and Edwin Arroyo having joined Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain in the organization this summer. Arguably the jewel of the Luis Castillo deal, Marte was just as good with Dayton as he had been with Everett in the Mariners' organization before the trade. His final line for 2022: .279/.371/.458 with 19 homers, 23 steals and a 59:107 BB:K across 115 games. Marte will also get some extra reps in the Arizona Fall League, per RedsMinorLeagues.com.