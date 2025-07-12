Marte went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Marte delivered a great performance from the ninth spot in the batting order, scoring the first Reds run of the game with a homer in the third and setting the table for the team's second run with a double in the seventh, before being lifted in the eighth inning. It's been a small sample size so far, but the 23-year-old has impressed at the plate, slashing .295/.344/.545 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBI in 26 games played this season.