The Reds optioned Marte to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

After serving an 80-game suspension to begin the past season, Marte was unable to find a rhythm at the plate once he was cleared to rejoin the Reds in late June. He finished the season with a lowly .549 OPS over 242 plate appearances with the big club, and Marte's struggles have continued this spring, with the 23-year-old slashing .150/.182/.400 with eight strikeouts over 11 games. The Reds are hoping that the assignment to Louisville to begin the season will allow Marte to regain confidence and rediscover the plate approach that helped him make a splash as a rookie in 2023, when he hit .316 and got on base at a .366 clip over his 123 plate appearances with the big club. Until Marte proves he's worthy of another look in the majors, the Reds are likely to get by with Gavin Lux and Jeimer Candelario as their primary options at third base.