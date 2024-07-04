Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 3-2 win against the Yankees.
Marte produced the bulk of Cincinnati's offense with his two-run blast in the second inning. That was his first hit in five games since going 3-for-5 in his return from an 80-game suspension June 27. Marte is batting .167 overall since being reinstated, collecting four RBI, five runs and two stolen bases across six contests.
