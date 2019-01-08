Despaigne signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Despaigne split time with the Marlins and Angels in 2018, though he struggled to a combined 6.69 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 39 innings at both stops. The veteran right-hander is nothing more than a low-leverage innings eater at this point in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories