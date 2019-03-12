Reds' Odrisamer Despaigne: Off to minors camp
Despaigne was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Despaigne had a 6.69 ERA in 39 major-league innings last season with the Marlins and Angels, so he was always going to have a tough time capitalizing on his non-roster invitation. He'll fill an organizational depth role for the Reds this season.
