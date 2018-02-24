Reds' Oliver Perez: Inks minor-league deal with Reds
Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Saturday which includes an invitation to spring training, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Perez will get a chance to compete for an Opening Day role in the Reds' bullpen as a lefty specialist, a job he figures to have a leg up on entering camp given his previous big-league experience. In 50 appearances out of the Nationals' bullpen in 2017, the 36-year-old posted a middling 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 33 innings, though he once again registered a double-digit strikeout rate (10.6 K/9) while compiling 12 holds.
