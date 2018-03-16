Reds' Oliver Perez: Rough spring training continues
Perez gave up three runs on two hits (one a homer) and a walk in his one inning of work Thursday, seeing his ERA balloon up to 19.29 this spring.
Perez is trying to win a bullpen spot as an NRI and failing miserably so far.
