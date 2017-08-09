Kivlehan will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Jesse Winke while southpaw Travis Wood takes the hill for the opposition, Kivlehan will pick up his first start since July 29. The Reds are also resting Zack Cozart for the evening, so Kivlehan will benefit from a cushy lineup spot between Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto. That will give Kivlehan more DFS appeal than usual, though his middling .212/.295/.415 batting line for the season still presents plenty of downside.