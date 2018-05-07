The Reds released Kivlehan last week, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Kivlehan opened the season at Triple-A Louisville, appearing in 15 games and hitting .167/.255/.167 before receiving his walking papers. The 28-year-old had served as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the big club for much of 2017, but didn't distinguish himself in that role to earn anything more than a minor-league deal over the winter. Kivlehan's early struggles at Louisville prompted the Reds to find a better use for the roster spot.