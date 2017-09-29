Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Homers in loss to Brewers
Kivlehan went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.
Kivlehan has played sparingly this season and owns an underwhelming .209/.305/.401 slash line through 203 plate appearances this season. He projects to remain off the fantasy radar in the majority of fantasy settings through the end of the regular season.
