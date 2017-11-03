Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Outrighted to Triple-A
Kivlehan was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Kivlehan played in 115 games for the Reds this past season, hitting .208 with a .703 OPS in a utility outfielder role. The 28-year-old will continue to serve as organizational depth within the Reds system for the time being, but his fantasy impact is severely limited.
