Kivlehan agreed to a minor-league contract with a spring training invitation with Cincinnati on Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kivlehan will return to Cincinnati after playing in 115 games with the big-league club last season. During that time, he slashed .208/.304/.399 with nine home runs and 26 RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast