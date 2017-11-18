Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Re-signs with Reds
Kivlehan agreed to a minor-league contract with a spring training invitation with Cincinnati on Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Kivlehan will return to Cincinnati after playing in 115 games with the big-league club last season. During that time, he slashed .208/.304/.399 with nine home runs and 26 RBI.
