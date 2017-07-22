Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Token Saturday start
Kivlehan is getting a rare start in right field Saturday against the Marlins.
The Marlins are rolling with lefty Chris O'Grady, and the Reds are giving Scott Schebler the day off from the starting lineup. He's hitting .214/.294/.388 in 109 plate appearances so far this year
