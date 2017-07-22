Kivlehan is getting a rare start in right field Saturday against the Marlins.

The Marlins are rolling with lefty Chris O'Grady, and the Reds are giving Scott Schebler the day off from the starting lineup. He's hitting .214/.294/.388 in 109 plate appearances so far this year

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast