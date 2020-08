Strop (groin) could be out for an extended period of time, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Strop has yet to be placed on the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Brewers with a groin injury, though it sounds like that move could be coming soon if "an extended period" translates to "at least 10 days." Michael Lorenzen and Amir Garrett could be next in line for setup duties in front of Raisel Iglesias in his absence.