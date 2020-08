Strop suffered a groin injury in Friday's win against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Strop was removed from Friday's contest after issuing two walks and failing to record any outs. Manager David Bell didn't know the severity of the injury following the contest. If the right-hander is unable to handle the setup duties for the Reds in the coming days, Michael Lorenzen and Amir Garrett could see increased work in high-leverage situations.