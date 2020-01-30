Play

Strop signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Reds continue to make moves this offseason, adding a veteran reliever in Strop to help shore up their bullpen. The 34-year-old struggled to a 4.97 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 41.2 innings with the Cubs in 2019, though he posted a combined 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 across his prior five seasons with Chicago. Strop figures to assume a setup role in front of closer Raisel Iglesias, though given his late-game experience, he could be a sneaky candidate for saves should an opening arise in the ninth inning.

