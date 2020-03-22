Strop got off to a late start in spring training, but pitched four innings while allowing one run on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Strop is one of many options for the Reds to help set up Raisel Iglesias, along with Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett and Robert Stephenson. He suffered a hamstring injury in the spring and then a neck injury during the season, and both hampered his performance last season.