Strop has struggled with his rhythm and command since returning to summer training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I mean, body-wise, I feel really good, I just need to get a couple of things, like game-feel, like getting real hitters to the plate," Strop said on Monday. "Sometimes when you play against your teammates, there's stuff you're going to miss. Sometimes, me personally, I'm afraid to go inside to one of my teammates. I'm pretty sure when we have our first game against Detroit, I'll want to be able to execute my pitches inside so that way I can use the outside of the plate with my sliders and all that."

Strop had pitched well in spring training prior to the shutdown, and is likely to get up to speed in the near future. He's one of a handful of relievers the Reds could turn to if Raisel Iglesias struggles as the closer, along with Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett and Robert Stephenson.