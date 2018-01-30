General manager Dick Williams said Gosselin will most likely be the Reds' backup shortstop in 2018, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gosselin joined Cincinnati on a minor-league deal earlier in the winter after struggling to a .146/.180/.188 line across 40 games (50 plate appearances) between Pittsburgh and Texas last season. Despite his struggles in 2017, Gosselin has proven he can be serviceable at the major-league level if given the opportunity, as evidenced by his .282/.330/.385 slash line in 212 games (494 plate appearances) with the Braves and Diamondbacks from 2014-2016. Based on his previous track record and a lack of other options in Cincinnati, the 29-year-old will enter spring with the inside track to earn an Opening Day role as Jose Peraza's backup at shortstop. Even if he does break camp as a reserve infielder, Gosselin won't warrant fantasy attention.