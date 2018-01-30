Reds' Phil Gosselin: Frontrunner for backup shortstop role
General manager Dick Williams said Gosselin will most likely be the Reds' backup shortstop in 2018, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gosselin joined Cincinnati on a minor-league deal earlier in the winter after struggling to a .146/.180/.188 line across 40 games (50 plate appearances) between Pittsburgh and Texas last season. Despite his struggles in 2017, Gosselin has proven he can be serviceable at the major-league level if given the opportunity, as evidenced by his .282/.330/.385 slash line in 212 games (494 plate appearances) with the Braves and Diamondbacks from 2014-2016. Based on his previous track record and a lack of other options in Cincinnati, the 29-year-old will enter spring with the inside track to earn an Opening Day role as Jose Peraza's backup at shortstop. Even if he does break camp as a reserve infielder, Gosselin won't warrant fantasy attention.
