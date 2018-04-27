Gosselin was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Gosselin was cast off the Reds' roster due to the return of David Hernandez (shoulder) from the disabled list. Over 20 appearances with the team this season, Gosselin has gone 3-for-24 (.125 average) with one home run and two RBI. The utility man does not make much of an impact at the fantasy level and will continue to serve as organizational depth for Cincinnati in the minors.