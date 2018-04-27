Reds' Phil Gosselin: Optioned to Triple-A
Gosselin was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Gosselin was cast off the Reds' roster due to the return of David Hernandez (shoulder) from the disabled list. Over 20 appearances with the team this season, Gosselin has gone 3-for-24 (.125 average) with one home run and two RBI. The utility man does not make much of an impact at the fantasy level and will continue to serve as organizational depth for Cincinnati in the minors.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?