Gosselin went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the Reds' 10-4 victory over the Brewers on Monday.

Following Eugenio Suarez's (thumb) placement on the disabled list April 9, the Reds have taken a committee approach to third base, with the starts being divvied up fairly evenly among Alex Blandino (three), Cliff Pennington (three) and Gosselin (two). With all three players hitting under .170 for the season, the Reds could be warming up to the idea of giving top prospect Nick Senzel a call to the majors, but there's been no indication that a promotion is imminent. As a result, expect Gosselin to continue picking up occasional starts at the position until further notice as manager Bryan Price tries to identify the best option at the hot corner.