Reds' Phil Gosselin: Scores twice in victory Monday
Gosselin went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the Reds' 10-4 victory over the Brewers on Monday.
Following Eugenio Suarez's (thumb) placement on the disabled list April 9, the Reds have taken a committee approach to third base, with the starts being divvied up fairly evenly among Alex Blandino (three), Cliff Pennington (three) and Gosselin (two). With all three players hitting under .170 for the season, the Reds could be warming up to the idea of giving top prospect Nick Senzel a call to the majors, but there's been no indication that a promotion is imminent. As a result, expect Gosselin to continue picking up occasional starts at the position until further notice as manager Bryan Price tries to identify the best option at the hot corner.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start