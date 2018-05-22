Ervin (undisclosed) appeared in a fourth straight game for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to Indianapolis.

After being optioned to Louisville in late April, Ervin appeared in just one game for the affiliate before being shut down with the injury. He spent the past three weeks rehabbing at extended spring training and looks to be back to full strength after rejoining the Louisville lineup Sunday. Ervin should be among the first players in line for a promotion to the big leagues should the Reds require an extra bench bat down the road.