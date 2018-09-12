Ervin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Aside from a 3-for-3, two-homer performance Sept. 7 against the Padres, Ervin has provided limited production for the past three weeks. Over his last 18 games, the outfielder is slashing .204/.328/.352, resulting in a 28-point crash in his season batting average. Ervin still seems secure in his everyday role with the Reds, but he'll take a seat in the series finale while Mason Williams receives a turn in left field.