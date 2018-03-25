Ervin has secured a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster as a fifth outfielder, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ervin displayed a hot bat throughout the spring, allowing him to stick around with the big club as a fifth outfielder. He'll offer depth behind Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton, Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker, but could have difficulty finding at-bats if all those outfielders remain healthy.