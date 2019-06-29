Ervin started again in left field for the Reds on Saturday in place of Jesse Winker, after going 2-for-4 with a homer and double in Friday's win over the Cubs.

It's interesting that he got the nod over Jose Peraza, who in the past got some starts in the outfield when the Reds were facing a left-hander on the mound. We'll see what happens again on Sunday with the Reds due to face another lefty.