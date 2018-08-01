Ervin started in left field Tuesday against the Tigers and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored.

Ervin seems to have a small window to play close to every day in the Cincinnati outfield with Jesse Winker (shoulder) out for the year and Adam Duvall traded to Atlanta. He could move back into a part-time role once Scott Schebler (shoulder) is ready to return. Ervin was batting out of the No. 2 spot Tuesday, marking his first time batting higher than sixth in a start this season. The 26-year-old is now slashing .288/.351/.394 with the big club in 2018.