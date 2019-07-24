Ervin went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Reds' 14-6 win over the Brewers.

Though he didn't start the contest, Ervin delivered the knockout blow upon stepping in as a pinch hitter for Jesse Winker in the fifth inning. He took advantage of the righty-on-lefty matchup with Brewers reliever Alex Claudio, smashing a bases-loaded triple to give the Reds an 8-0 lead. Ervin will remain on the bench for Wednesday's series finale but should see regular starts versus left-handed pitching while he's up with the big club.