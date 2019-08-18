Reds' Phillip Ervin: Gets fourth straight start
Ervin will start in left field and will bat sixth Sunday against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
He'll crack the lineup for a fourth consecutive game while Jesse Winker tends to a back injury. Winker is expected to be available off the bench for the series finale, suggesting that he could be ready to reclaim a starting role early during the upcoming week. Whenever Winker is ready to go, Ervin will likely shift back into a fourth-outfielder role and see most of his action against left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: On bench for second time in series•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Drives in three off bench•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Smashes pinch-hit homer•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Ties club record in win•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Heads to bench after three starts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...