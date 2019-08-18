Ervin will start in left field and will bat sixth Sunday against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He'll crack the lineup for a fourth consecutive game while Jesse Winker tends to a back injury. Winker is expected to be available off the bench for the series finale, suggesting that he could be ready to reclaim a starting role early during the upcoming week. Whenever Winker is ready to go, Ervin will likely shift back into a fourth-outfielder role and see most of his action against left-handed pitching.