Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Despite playing well in the majors, Ervin will return to the Cincinnati's Triple-A affiliate. The 25-year-old has logged 12 plate appearances for the Reds this season, over which he's drawn two walks and gone 5-for-10 with two home runs.

