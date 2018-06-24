Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Ervin was up for three days while Scott Schebler was on the bereavement list, but only came to the plate once. He's hitting .205/.311/.231 on the season at the major-league level and just .221/.312/.337 for Louisville. He could be back up in a bench role throughout the season but hasn't done anything to suggest he'll be much of a fantasy asset.

