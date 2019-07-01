Ervin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Ervin started all three games of the Reds' series with the Cubs over the weekend, going 5-for-10 with a home run, three RBI and three runs in those contests. Each of the starting assignments came with the Reds opposing left-handed pitchers, so Ervin looks like he'll merely serve as a short-side platoon option in the outfield. Jesse Winker will check back into the starting nine in favor of Ervin with right-hander Adrian Houser on the hill for Milwaukee.