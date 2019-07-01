Reds' Phillip Ervin: Heads to bench after three starts
Ervin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Ervin started all three games of the Reds' series with the Cubs over the weekend, going 5-for-10 with a home run, three RBI and three runs in those contests. Each of the starting assignments came with the Reds opposing left-handed pitchers, so Ervin looks like he'll merely serve as a short-side platoon option in the outfield. Jesse Winker will check back into the starting nine in favor of Ervin with right-hander Adrian Houser on the hill for Milwaukee.
