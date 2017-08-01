Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds were in need of outfield depth with Scott Schebler (shoulder) landing on the disabled list, so Ervin will head to the majors to provide just that. However, the outfield prospect will likely spend much of his time in Cincinnati as a reserve outfielder and as a pinch runner, as Jesse Winker is expected to get regular reps as the Reds' everyday right fielder while Schebler is sidelined.