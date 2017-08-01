Reds' Phillip Ervin: Heads to Cincinnati
Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds were in need of outfield depth with Scott Schebler (shoulder) landing on the disabled list, so Ervin will head to the majors to provide just that. However, the outfield prospect will likely spend much of his time in Cincinnati as a reserve outfielder and as a pinch runner, as Jesse Winker is expected to get regular reps as the Reds' everyday right fielder while Schebler is sidelined.
More News
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Optioned to minors•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Recalled by Reds•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Power/speed combo at Double-A despite low average•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Homers in Southern League All-Star game•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...