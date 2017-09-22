Ervin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.

With just eight starts for the season and only 42 at-bats through 19 games since mid-August, Ervin isn't a viable fantasy asset in most settings. It's worth noting that he's posted an impressive .941 OPS during that 19-game stretch, though. Despite his first-round pedigree, the jury is still out on whether Ervin can live up to his potential. He posted a discouraging .709 OPS through 99 games with Triple-A Louisville, after all.