Reds' Phillip Ervin: Homers against Cubs in win
Ervin went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Cubs.
Ervin has now homered in consecutive games, and he could potentially receive a slight uptick in playing time if he continues to produce at the dish. However, his .256/.328/.380 with Triple-A Louisville this season shouldn't instill much confidence. In the majority of fantasy settings, it's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach with Ervin.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...