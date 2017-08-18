Ervin went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Ervin has now homered in consecutive games, and he could potentially receive a slight uptick in playing time if he continues to produce at the dish. However, his .256/.328/.380 with Triple-A Louisville this season shouldn't instill much confidence. In the majority of fantasy settings, it's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach with Ervin.