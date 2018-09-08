Ervin went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Friday's 12-6 win over San Diego.

Ervin slugged a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Reds a one-run lead, and he followed with a two-run blast to right in the seventh. The 26-year-old can't be expected to put up this type of performance often, sitting with six home runs and 29 RBI through 62 games this season.